Adyen’s (ADYEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADYEN has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €940.00 ($1,105.88) price target on shares of Adyen and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €861.13 ($1,013.09).

