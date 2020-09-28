AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of DWMC stock opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.83. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $24.57.

