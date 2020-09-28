Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Advantest Corp (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the August 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have commented on ATEYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advantest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Advantest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Advantest in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATEYY opened at $48.45 on Monday. Advantest has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $65.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.87.

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry.

