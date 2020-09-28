Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $209.00 at Bank of America

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $216.00 to $209.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Accenture from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.65.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN opened at $214.63 on Friday. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $247.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.71.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $500,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,929.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,402. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Recommended Story: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.