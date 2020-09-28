Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) Short Interest Update

Aben Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ABNAF opened at $0.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. Aben Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

Aben Resources Company Profile

Aben Resources Ltd., a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties primarily in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Yukon, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is the Forrest Kerr Gold project that covers an area of 23,000 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

