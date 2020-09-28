AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Short Interest Update

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AAC Technologies stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. AAC Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21.
About AAC Technologies
