AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Get AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AACAY traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.29. 44,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,828. AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides miniaturized technology components to the consumer electronics industry worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic Components, electromagnetic drives and precision components, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR (AACAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC TECHNOLOGIE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.