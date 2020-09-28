89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETNB. BTIG Research raised their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BofA Securities upgraded 89bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered 89bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on 89bio from $59.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.89.

89bio stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73. 89bio has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,562,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 109,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $2,999,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,684,090 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,475. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 89bio by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in 89bio by 998.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 89bio by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in 89bio by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 that is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

