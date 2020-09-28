$864.35 Million in Sales Expected for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) will announce sales of $864.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $803.60 million and the highest is $898.40 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $497.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full-year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scotts Miracle-Gro.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

In other news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total transaction of $488,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Vines sold 1,491 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $235,264.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,752.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,862. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 192.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG stock traded up $2.70 on Friday, reaching $151.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,904. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $176.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

