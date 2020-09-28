$841.06 Million in Sales Expected for Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) to report $841.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $876.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $805.81 million. Logitech International reported sales of $719.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.14 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.93.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $8,881,046.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,204,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,039 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after acquiring an additional 74,459 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,030,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 650.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,805,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,850 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,127,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after acquiring an additional 104,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.95. The stock had a trading volume of 25,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,063. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $31.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.98.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.8697 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

