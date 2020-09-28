5N Plus Inc (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS FPLSF remained flat at $$1.33 during trading hours on Monday. 5N Plus has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $109.22 million, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. 5N Plus had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $41.14 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty chemicals and engineered materials in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.