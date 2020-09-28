4NEW (KWATT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,685.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 28th. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $14,962.44 and $11,685.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00250030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00041254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00097800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.94 or 0.01586594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00188105 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Cobinhood and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

