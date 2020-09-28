$403.72 Million in Sales Expected for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will post sales of $403.72 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $406.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $401.02 million. Twilio reported sales of $295.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.59.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.95. The stock had a trading volume of 48,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $288.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.21. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 1.60.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $5,067,375.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $8,953,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,243 shares of company stock valued at $38,871,079. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

