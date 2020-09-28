$309.83 Million in Sales Expected for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) to post $309.83 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moneygram International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.90 million and the highest is $323.59 million. Moneygram International posted sales of $324.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moneygram International.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $491,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Moneygram International by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 171,674 shares in the last quarter. Antara Capital LP purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Moneygram International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,672. The company has a market cap of $175.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.41. Moneygram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $4.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

