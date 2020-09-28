$3.03 Million in Sales Expected for Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) will post sales of $3.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.07 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year sales of $11.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.67 million to $11.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $55.64 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $55.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acutus Medical.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 17th. The company reported ($32.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($31.41).

AFIB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Acutus Medical in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Friday, September 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Acutus Medical in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AFIB traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,337. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $38.99.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

