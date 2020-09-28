$231.12 Million in Sales Expected for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to post $231.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $375.36 million and the lowest is $155.81 million. Scorpio Tankers reported sales of $134.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.63 million to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $989.29 million, with estimates ranging from $889.44 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STNG. Pareto Securities cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Fearnley Fonds cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth $6,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 291,022 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth $3,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG remained flat at $$11.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,233,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

