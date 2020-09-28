$23.84 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report sales of $23.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.18 million and the lowest is $22.40 million. PennantPark Investment reported sales of $27.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $102.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.34 million to $104.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $90.99 million, with estimates ranging from $77.46 million to $100.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $25.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PNNT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.32. The company had a trading volume of 6,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,695. PennantPark Investment has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $211.19 million, a PE ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 53,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 9.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 821,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 72,137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

