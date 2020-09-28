$212.53 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to report sales of $212.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $211.51 million to $213.65 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year sales of $849.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $847.01 million to $851.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported ($72.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($72.41).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. Truist started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

NYSE:OSH traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.54. 10,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,288. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

