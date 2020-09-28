$2.30 Million in Sales Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post sales of $2.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. XOMA posted sales of $8.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 74%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year sales of $5.90 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.95 million, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $20.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XOMA. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of XOMA stock remained flat at $$18.86 on Friday. 682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The company has a market capitalization of $207.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $70,227.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 17,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $311,019.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 220,689 shares of company stock worth $4,113,639 in the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in XOMA during the second quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in XOMA by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

