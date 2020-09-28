1irstcoin (FST) Market Capitalization Achieves $44.25 Million

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $44.25 million and approximately $88,624.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00011649 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00909420 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.94 or 0.02615620 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004175 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,867,269 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

