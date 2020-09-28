$1.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Akamai Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.21. Akamai Technologies reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.07 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Akamai Technologies.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKAM. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.97. 1,624,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,503. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.44.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 1,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $131,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $509,153.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,861.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,078 shares of company stock worth $1,987,070. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,255,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,954,960,000 after buying an additional 443,974 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at $11,230,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,191,815 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $749,469,000 after purchasing an additional 44,837 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,703,541 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $503,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $418,822,000 after acquiring an additional 817,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

