$0.97 EPS Expected for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.08. Automatic Data Processing posted earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.55 to $6.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Automatic Data Processing.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.83.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.68. The company had a trading volume of 41,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,952. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

