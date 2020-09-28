-$0.78 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) to report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.71). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to ($2.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.36.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,058 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $41,180.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,900.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,658 shares of company stock worth $1,155,066. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1,552.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 18,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,448. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.49. Myovant Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $23.04.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

