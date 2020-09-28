$0.66 EPS Expected for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. National Retail Properties reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.84 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 58.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth $81,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.29. 880,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

