$0.34 EPS Expected for HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) to announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. HBT Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.00 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 28.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBT. BidaskClub cut HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In other HBT Financial news, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $61,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred L. Drake bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $122,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,453 shares of company stock valued at $357,957.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HBT Financial by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 44.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 34.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 191.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

HBT stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,251. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Lincoln Bank that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to businesses, families, and local governments throughout Central and Northeastern Illinois. The company offers checking, saving, and retirement accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

