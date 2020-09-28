$0.15 EPS Expected for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.15. PennantPark Investment also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.84 million.

PNNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $44,000. RHS Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 35.9% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 27,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Investment stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.32. 6,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,695. PennantPark Investment has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a market capitalization of $211.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.46%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

