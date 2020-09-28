$0.12 EPS Expected for Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Advanced Disposal Services Inc (NYSE:ADSW) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Disposal Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Advanced Disposal Services reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Disposal Services will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Advanced Disposal Services.

Get Advanced Disposal Services alerts:

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.99 million. Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 4.90%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADSW. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Disposal Services from $33.00 to $30.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSW. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 62,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 31.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Disposal Services by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 167,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Shares of Advanced Disposal Services stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 23,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,336. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.27. Advanced Disposal Services has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Disposal Services Company Profile

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. The company is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. It also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Disposal Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Disposal Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.