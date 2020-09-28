$0.11 EPS Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is ($0.05). Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 82.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of ACGL stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.26. 1,800,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,790,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,790,000 after buying an additional 7,538,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,896,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,367 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,858,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,653,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,189,000 after acquiring an additional 196,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,299,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,820,000 after acquiring an additional 280,117 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

