$0.10 EPS Expected for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s earnings. Tencent Music Entertainment Group also posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.41%.

TME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,182,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,544,088. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $17.97.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.