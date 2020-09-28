$0.05 EPS Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.08. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.40 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 11,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,504. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.23. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $13.67 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 3,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $79,909.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,831 shares of company stock worth $702,011. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,354,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,533,000 after purchasing an additional 293,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,513,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,612,000 after purchasing an additional 777,140 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $77,920,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,619,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after purchasing an additional 137,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 9,376.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,614,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,955 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.