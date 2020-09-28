$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $76.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $449,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,261,580.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon Tunstall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $56,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,643.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,638. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 138.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 13.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at about $164,000.

Shares of TRHC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. 2,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,647. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $931.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $69.72.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

