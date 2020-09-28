$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.07. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.
CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CNHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 86,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.
