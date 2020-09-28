$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.07. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 86,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,954,371. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

