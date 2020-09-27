ZPER Reaches Market Cap of $516,321.15 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, BitForex, Bit-Z and HitBTC. In the last seven days, ZPER has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. ZPER has a market cap of $516,321.15 and $3,357.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00074487 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001299 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000435 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042810 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00111484 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008719 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,166,647,645 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Allbit, BitForex, HitBTC, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

