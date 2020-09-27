Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $112.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZG. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.64.

ZG opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63 and a beta of 1.36. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.08 and a quick ratio of 9.73.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.31. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $768.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Zillow Group by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after buying an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,447,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Zillow Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Zillow Group by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

