Zilla Price Tops $0.0030 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zilla has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $179,117.03 and $145.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00244583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00096583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00039222 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.33 or 0.01528955 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00195794 BTC.

Zilla’s genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

