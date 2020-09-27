ZB (ZB) Achieves Market Cap of $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, ZB has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, ZBG and Hotbit. ZB has a market capitalization of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00242074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00099663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00039273 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01580988 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00199871 BTC.

About ZB

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk . ZB’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

