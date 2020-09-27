Zacks Investment Research Lowers FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.02.

FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 124.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in FVCBANKCORP Inc/SH by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

