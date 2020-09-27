Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is engaged in the exploration, mining and development of silver and base metal properties in Latin America. Its core assets include the Caylloma Ag-Pb-Zn-Cu Mine located in Arequipa, Peru and the San Jose Ag – Au Project located in Oaxaca, Mexico. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is headquartered in Lima, Peru. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FSM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $8.25 to $11.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Laurentian reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.35 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.97.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 624.62 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 237.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at $684,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

