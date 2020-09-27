Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Eastgroup Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eastgroup Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.50.

EGP stock opened at $128.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.77. Eastgroup Properties has a 12-month low of $83.40 and a 12-month high of $142.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.58.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $89.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Eastgroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

In other Eastgroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $228,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,425,379.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $95,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,611,482.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. AJO LP grew its position in Eastgroup Properties by 291.5% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 347,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 258,482 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 368,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after acquiring an additional 142,904 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastgroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 697,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,712,000 after acquiring an additional 96,467 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 163,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 86,572 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

