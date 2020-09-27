Zacks: Brokerages Expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) to post ($0.11) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 126.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Smart Sand had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.25 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Sand in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Smart Sand by 265.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 33,582 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 126,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 39,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 41,901 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.24. 78,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,153. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $52.11 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.84.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

