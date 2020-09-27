Zacks: Brokerages Expect Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$1.90 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) to post earnings per share of ($1.90) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($1.01). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.55) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to ($3.48). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

FRLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,043. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

