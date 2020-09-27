Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to Post $0.35 EPS

Analysts expect Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.96 and the lowest is ($0.67). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 745.18% and a negative return on equity of 49.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on RCUS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.57 per share, with a total value of $107,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 292.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 614.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.68. 494,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,236. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $37.41. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57.

Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

