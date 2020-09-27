Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, December 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Checkmate Pharmaceuticals.

CMPI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ:CMPI traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.74. 45,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,966. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

