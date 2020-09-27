Zacks: Analysts Expect Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Acushnet reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Acushnet.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.41 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLF. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Acushnet from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Acushnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE GOLF remained flat at $$33.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 181,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 0.81. Acushnet has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $39.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 10,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

