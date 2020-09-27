Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Verso reported earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 96.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Verso.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million.

Several research firms have commented on VRS. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Verso by 1.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verso by 17.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verso stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.83. 478,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,858. The stock has a market cap of $263.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.84. Verso has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

