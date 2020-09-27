Zacks: Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to report $4.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.38 million and the highest is $4.66 million. STRATA Skin Sciences posted sales of $7.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $22.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.50 million to $23.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $28.89 million, with estimates ranging from $24.20 million to $33.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%.

SSKN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Shares of STRATA Skin Sciences stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.41. 22,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,471. The company has a market cap of $47.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,685,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,434,061 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 13.90% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

