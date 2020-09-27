Xerox Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Xerox has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.

XRX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

