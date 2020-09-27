Xerox Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:XRX)

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.
Xerox has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Xerox has a payout ratio of 76.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Xerox to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.0%.
XRX stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,005,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.80.
In other Xerox news, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.29 per share, with a total value of $244,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 706,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,633,082 shares of company stock worth $44,660,299 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.
About Xerox
Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.
