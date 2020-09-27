Willis Towers Watson PLC Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Willis Towers Watson has raised its dividend by 35.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson has a dividend payout ratio of 23.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Willis Towers Watson to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of WLTW opened at $198.67 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $220.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.18. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $229.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.07.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

