Whitestone REIT (WSR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 350.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NYSE:WSR opened at $5.89 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $249.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.20). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

