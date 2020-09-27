Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Barclays downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector outperform rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $48.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

